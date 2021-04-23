The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $202.19 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average of $279.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $344.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.