The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.19 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

