The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 1,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

