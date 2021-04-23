The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $68.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $74.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.