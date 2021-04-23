The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $195.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

