The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

