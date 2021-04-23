The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $276.70 million and approximately $107.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00232798 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

