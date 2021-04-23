The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

Shares of SMUUY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.89. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.