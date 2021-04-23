The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE SO opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

