The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

