The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $86.50 at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.
TD opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
