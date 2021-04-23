The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $86.50 at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

TD opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

