The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

