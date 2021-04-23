The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,804. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

