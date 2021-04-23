TheStreet Lowers Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

GSAT stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 20,403,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 482,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 402,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

