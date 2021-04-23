TheStreet Lowers Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.