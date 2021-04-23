Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.25

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $121.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00045551 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00315078 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

