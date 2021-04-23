ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ThredUp stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

