Tiaa Fsb Buys 258,189 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,189 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $6,751,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 299,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

