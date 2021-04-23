Tiaa Fsb Sells 168,694 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,624,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,694 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $563,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. 103,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

