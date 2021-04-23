Tiaa Fsb Sells 21,820 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,820 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $78,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

