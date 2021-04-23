Tiaa Fsb Sells 240,583 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,583 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

NULV stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 119,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

