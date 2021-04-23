TigerCash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.97 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $998,822.31 and $22.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.19 or 0.01362018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

