Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $61.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.56 million. Tilray posted sales of $52.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 280,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,803,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

