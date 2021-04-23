TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

