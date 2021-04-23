Titan Medical’s (TMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Titan Medical stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. Titan Medical has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$4.40. The firm has a market cap of C$211.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -1.9799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.