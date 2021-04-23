Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a not rated rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

