TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,693.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $178,693.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.30 or 1.00204168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00129498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

