Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

