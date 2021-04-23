Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Sells C$35,375.63 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.81 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$327.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

