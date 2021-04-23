TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.70

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.42. TORM shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $632.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TORM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $5,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

