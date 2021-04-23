Total Se (EPA:FP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Total Se (EPA:FP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.27 ($52.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FP shares. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EPA FP opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Friday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.49.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

