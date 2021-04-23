Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 10,000 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

