Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $76,925,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,629,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

