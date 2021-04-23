Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,600 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17,777.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.23.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.