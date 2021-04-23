Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after buying an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -664.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

