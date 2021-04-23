Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 5,080.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter.

UDOW stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $143.08.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

