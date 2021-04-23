Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $940,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

