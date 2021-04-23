Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,228 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RXL opened at $88.35 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

