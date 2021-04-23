Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.18 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

