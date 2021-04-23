TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,800. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.