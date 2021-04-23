Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $192.20 and last traded at $186.09, with a volume of 21067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.16.

The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

