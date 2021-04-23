Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $191.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

