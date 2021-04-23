Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $247,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.