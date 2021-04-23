Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.76.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $247,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
