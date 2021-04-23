Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

