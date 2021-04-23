Traders Buy High Volume of DXC Technology Put Options (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,327 put options on the company. This is an increase of 960% compared to the typical daily volume of 314 put options.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.29 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DXC Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,060,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after buying an additional 797,448 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

