Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teradata Put Options (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,623 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,345% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

