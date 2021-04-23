Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives $23.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

