TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 483,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $776.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.