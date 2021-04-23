Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Transocean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transocean by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.