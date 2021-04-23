Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 71,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

